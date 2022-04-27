Curry is expected to be back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Game 5 against Denver, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Charania notes that not only is there "momentum toward" Curry returning to the lineup, but coach Steve Kerr appears to be leaning toward starting a new five of Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Kerr is reportedly still debating whether or not he'll begin the game with that lineup. Even if he decides against it Wednesday, at some point in the playoffs the Warriors figure to roll with their most-lethal starting five.