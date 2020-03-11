Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expects to return Thursday

Curry (illness) is expected to return for Thursday's game against the Nets, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry has been sidelined for the last two games due to an illness after making his long awaited return last week. The All-Star guard hoped to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, but the Warriors decided against it. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take the court against Thursday against Brooklyn.