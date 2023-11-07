Curry had 34 points (12-26 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 120-109 victory over Detroit.

Curry is shining bright to start the season and delivered another impressive scoring performance. His numbers in other categories have not been eye-popping, as he has grabbed more than five rebounds just twice and is yet to dish out more than seven assists, but he'll remain an elite fantasy contributor as long as he keeps scoring at this rate.