Curry notched 36 points (11-25 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bulls.

Curry was unable to score more than 20 points in each of his first two appearances this season, but he carried the Warriors offensively in what ended being their first win of the season. That said, the struggles from beyond the arc remain palpable and Curry has made just nine of his 35 three-point attempts thus far -- that translates to a 25.7 percent from beyond the arc. Curry is bound to improve those numbers, though, and he will try to carry Sunday's form into Golden State's next game -- at Detroit on Tuesday.