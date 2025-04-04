Curry supplied 37 points (10-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 13-14 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 victory over the Lakers.

The Warriors' backcourt sizzled with Curry and Brandin Podziemski combining for 65 points during the potential playoff preview. Curry kept the ball rolling after posting his second-highest total of the season (52) against Memphis. Although his work beyond the arc wasn't his best, his shot volume from deep has been remarkable. He's heaved up the ball from downtown an eye-popping 31 times over the past two games, with a conversion percentage of 51.6 percent.