Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 38 points and 10 threes in return

Curry recorded 38 points (13-17 FG, 10-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 141-128 win over the Grizzlies.

Curry drained 10 3-pointers for the ninth time in his career, which is an NBA record. What's really striking about Curry's performance was that he did all this in 26 minutes, a simply astounding feat from the All-Star. Curry looks to be 100 percent and ready to put up monster stat lines once again.