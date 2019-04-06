Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 40

Curry poured in 40 points (12-21 FG, 9-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), and collected six rebounds, seven assists and a block in 36 minutes Friday against Cleveland.

Curry and the Warriors likely weren't expecting this close of a game, although their star point guard's scoring effort was enough to ensure victory. He did the majority of his damage from downtown (36 points), where he knocked down 75 percent of his treys. With three contests remaining in the regular season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Golden State start to rest players in an effort to enter the postseason as fresh as possible.