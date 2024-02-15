Curry notched 41 points (15-31 FG, 9-19 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 130-125 loss to the Clippers.

Curry attempted an insane 19 three-point shots and converted on nine of them in the loss. He became he first player in NBA history to make seven or more three-pointers over four straight games, but it wasn't enough to upend the Clippers. The Warriors' defense seemed to disappear after a contentious moment where Jonathan Kuminga received a technical for shoving Mason Plumlee. Shortly thereafter, Draymond Green hit the floor and had to depart to the locker room, causing further damage to the defense. Curry did all he could to hold on to a double-digit lead, but his supporting cast ran out of gas.