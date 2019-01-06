Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 42 points Saturday
Curry totaled 42 points (14-26 FG, 10-20 3pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, snd two steals across 38 minutes in Saturday's 127-123 win over the Kings.
Curry's stellar outing was capped by drilling ten 3-pointers in the contest, including five of them in the fourth quarter alone. Curry was a huge part of a record night for both teams, ad they broke the NBA record for the most 3 -pointers in.a single game. He did commit six turnovers on the night, but that is hardly a deterrent for starting Curry un every format.
