Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 44 points in high-scoring win

Curry delivered 44 points (14-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 win over the Clippers.

Curry was razor-sharp while posting his third 40-point effort of the season, generating his best single-game success rate from the floor (73.7 percent) since Dec. 30. He drained a jaw-dropping 72.7 percent of his 11 attempts from long distance as part of that figure, and in addition to all of his offensive success, he also managed to dish out his second-highest number of assists on the campaign. Naturally, the 29-year-old's usage and efficiency isn't always at Thursday's level, but he'll undoubtedly continue to co-spearhead the offensive attack alongside Kevin Durant on the majority of nights during the Warriors' ongoing push for the top spot in the Western Conference.