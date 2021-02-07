Curry recorded 57 points (19-31 FG, 11-19 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals Saturday in a 134-132 loss to the Mavericks.

Curry has carried the Warriors on his back, and Saturday's contest was no exception. It marked Curry's second game in which he surpassed the 55-point mark, the other coming off a 62-point performance against Portland earlier this year. Unlike that Blazers game, his efforts proved short against a Mavericks team carried by Luka Doncic (42 points, 11 assists). But he is having a phenomenal calendar year so far, with two of his best career scoring performances coming off just over a month apart from each other.