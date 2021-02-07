Curry recorded 57 points (19-31 FG, 11-19 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes Saturday in the Warriors' 134-132 loss to the Mavericks.

Curry's massive effort wasn't quite enough for the Warriors to hold off the Mavericks and Luka Doncic (42 points, 11 assists), but fantasy managers certainly came away satisfied. The scoring haul was the second-biggest of Curry's career, falling five points shy of the personal-best mark he set Jan. 3 versus the Trail Blazers. He also extended his NBA record by hitting at least 10 three-pointers in a game for the 16th time in his career, giving him a league-leading 111 on the season. That's well ahead of Portland's Damian Lillard (86) for second place, making Curry one of the bigger influencers of any single fantasy category.