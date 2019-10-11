Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes in preseason win
Curry registered 40 points (14-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during the Warriors' 143-123 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Curry was in top form during the offensive explosion for the Warriors, compiling a game-high scoring total on the strength of scalding hot shooting. The 31-year-old might see a slight uptick in his already robust usage over the first several months of the regular season while Klay Thompson (knee) remains sidelined, although the presence of D'Angelo Russell alongside him in the backcourt will help take some of the offensive responsibility off Curry's shoulders.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To see about 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Inefficient shooting night in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Comes through in clutch•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Unable to guide team to victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Career-best effort in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting night in win•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.