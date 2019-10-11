Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes in preseason win

Curry registered 40 points (14-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 25 minutes during the Warriors' 143-123 preseason win over the Timberwolves on Thursday.

Curry was in top form during the offensive explosion for the Warriors, compiling a game-high scoring total on the strength of scalding hot shooting. The 31-year-old might see a slight uptick in his already robust usage over the first several months of the regular season while Klay Thompson (knee) remains sidelined, although the presence of D'Angelo Russell alongside him in the backcourt will help take some of the offensive responsibility off Curry's shoulders.