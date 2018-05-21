Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes out of slump in Game 3 blowout

Curry tallied 35 points (13-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 34 minutes during Golden State's 126-85 win over the Rockets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals playoff series Sunday.

Looking to get out of a multi-game slump that had him facing plenty of questions, Curry started slowly again Sunday, going 1-for-6 from three-point range in the first half. However, he turned his game around in the third, draining all seven of his attempts from the field during the period on his way to an 18-point quarter. Curry went 4-for-5 from behind the arc in the second half overall, and he moved past Rick Barry for first place in franchise history in terms of most postseason baskets (712). Having seemingly eradicated his struggles with a postseason-best point haul, the perennial All-Star will look to keep the momentum going when the Warriors attempt to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Tuesday's Game 4.