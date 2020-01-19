Warriors' Stephen Curry: Eyes March 1 return
Curry (hand) is believed to be targeting the Warriors' March 1 game against the Wizards for his return to action, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reports.
Prior reports had suggested that Curry was aiming to play again at some point shortly after the All-Star break, so Thompson's latest dispatch seemingly aligns with that idea. Though Curry is no longer sporting a brace over his surgically repaired left hand, he's still expected to require at least a few more weeks to regain full strength and build his conditioning back up after having not played in a game since Oct. 30. A return on March 1 would allow Curry to make no more than 22 appearances before the Warriors conclude their non-contending season.
