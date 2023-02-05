Curry (knee) is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks due to the left knee injury he suffered in the third quarter of Saturday's 119-113 win over the Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors are still determining the severity of the knee issue, but the MRI he underwent Sunday apparently revealed an injury that was considered more than a day-to-day concern. According to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, no precise timeline on Curry's return is available at the moment, but the Warriors are hopeful that the two-time MVP can return to the court shortly after the All-Star break ends. Until further updates on Curry's status are provided, fantasy managers should pencil him in to miss at least the team's final five games before the break, and likely the team's first game of the second half Feb. 23 against the Lakers. However long Curry is sidelined, Jordan Poole is likely to replace him in the starting backcourt alongside Klay Thompson, while Poole and reserves Donte DiVicenzo and Ty Jerome could absorb most of Curry's vacated minutes.