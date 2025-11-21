Curry (ankle) is not listed on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Curry injured his right ankle during the Warriors' loss to the Magic on Tuesday. He was held out of Wednesday's game against the Heat as a precaution, and his absence from Golden State's injury report indicates that he is on track to play in Friday's home game, which will likely result in Brandin Podziemski reverting to a bench role. Curry has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 27.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 30.8 minutes per game while connecting on 38.9 percent of his three-point attempts on 11.5 3PA/G.