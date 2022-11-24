Curry amassed 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt), six rebounds and nine assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-107 win over the Clippers.

Curry took a back seat in the scoring department to Andrew Wiggins, who led Golden State with 31 points. Nonetheless, the superstar point guard finished second on the team in scoring and assists while doing his usual damage from beyond the arc with four three-pointers. Remarkably, Curry has drained at least three triples in all 17 of his games this season, and he leads the NBA by a wide margin with 88 total threes.