Warriors' Stephen Curry: Fights through injury scare Saturday
Curry collected 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 122-105 win over the Spurs.
Curry had to exit the game briefly in the third quarter after getting his foot tangled with teammate Draymond Green, but he returned and delivered another strong stat line overall. The nine-year veteran was under 20 points for the first time in five February contests, but the slight downturn in minutes undoubtedly played a role. Curry was also strong as a facilitator for the second straight game, as he's now dished out eight assists in each of those contests. With the injury scare seemingly behind him, Curry should be a full go for a premium matchup against the Suns on Monday.
