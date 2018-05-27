Warriors' Stephen Curry: Finds shooting touch in Game 6 victory
Curry had 29 points (12-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 115-86 victory over the Rockets.
Curry struggled to begin the game but was able to get things going in the second half as the Warriors ran away with a comfortable victory. As is the case with a number of players in both Conference Finals, Curry has been far better at home than on the road. He will need to buck this trend as the Warriors head back to Houston for Game Seven. The Rockets could once again be without Chris Paul (hamstring) and Curry will look to take advantage of the lack of defense in the teams push for a return to the NBA Finals.
