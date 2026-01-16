Curry notched 27 points (10-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 victory over the Knicks.

Curry got back in a groove from beyond the arc Thursday after going just 5-for-19 from deep over his previous two matchups. He didn't show any signs of an injury during play, but Anthony Slater of ESPN.com noted that Curry was in pain after the game and mentioned that he'd played through a bruised quad. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the sharpshooter's status over the next day or so as Golden State prepares to host Charlotte on Saturday.