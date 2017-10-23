Warriors' Stephen Curry: Fined, won't face suspension

Curry was fined $50,000 by the NBA for throwing his mouthpiece during Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies, but he will not be suspended, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.

Curry was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after playing 30 minutes and finishing with 37 points, six rebounds and three assists, while knocking down six of 11 attempts from three. Considering he appeared to toss the mouthpiece in the direction of an official, there was some speculation that he could face a suspension, but that will not be the case. Expect Curry to be available in full capacity Monday night in Dallas.