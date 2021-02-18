Curry had 25 points (8-25 FG, 5-20 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals in Wednesday's overtime win over Miami.

Curry set a new season high with a whopping 20 three-point attempts, and while only five went down, he hit two key threes in the overtime period to seal the game for Golden State. In the month of February alone, Curry has six games with at least five made three-pointers. For the month, he's averaging 35.0 points per game with a 55-46-96 shooting line.