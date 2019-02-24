Warriors' Stephen Curry: Flirts with double-double in loss
Curry poured in 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added nine rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 118-112 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Curry did his fair share in trying to get the Warriors a win over the James Harden-less Rockets, even getting Golden State to within four late with a three-pointer and a pair of free throws. The sharpshooting guard had gotten February off to an inconsistent start shooting-wise, but he's come back out of the All-Star break hot. Factoring in Saturday's line, Curry is shooting 51.2 percent across his last pair of contests, including 59.3 percent from behind the arc. Moreover, it's worth noting Curry is also rebounding at a season-best level in February, hauling in five or more boards in six of eight contests.
