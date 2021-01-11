Curry dropped 11 points (2-16 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added nine rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-105 victory over the Raptors.

It was Curry's worst performance of the season in terms of points, shots made, shooting percentage and three-point shooting percentage. Since dropping a career-high 62 on January 3, he has alternated 30-point games with games scoring less than 15.