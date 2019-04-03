Warriors' Stephen Curry: Foul trouble limits production
Curry produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 victory over the Nuggets.
Curry was in early foul trouble which limited him to just 11 field-goal attempts. Despite the limited opportunities, Curry still managed to drain at least five triples for the ninth straight game. In fact, over that period he is averaging an insane 6.2 three-pointers. The Warriors now sit two games clear at the top of the Western Conference and with a back-to-back coming up later this week, there is a chance a number of Warriors players could miss at least one game moving forward.
