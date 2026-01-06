Curry logged 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 34 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 103-102 loss to the Clippers.

In a crazy game that included a Steve Kerr ejection, Curry fouled out for the first time in four years with seconds remaining in the close matchup. Although Curry scraped together 27 points, he shot only 39.1 percent from the floor and made just four of his 15 three-point attempts. A stronger night beyond the arc could have turned the tide for the Warriors, who received little support for Curry beyond Jimmy Butler and Gary Payton.