Curry and the Warriors will not play Friday in Phoenix after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are still on track to play Thursday in Denver, but Friday's game has been nixed due to contact tracing within the Suns organization.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Forgettable performance•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sparks comeback win vs. Clippers•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially active•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to probable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable vs. Clippers•