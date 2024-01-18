Curry and the Warriors won't face the Mavericks on Friday since the game was postponed following the passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic.

Milojevic passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, and Golden State will have a second consecutive game pushed back. A make-up date for Friday's matchup hasn't yet been announced, but the Warriors will now have several days off before their next scheduled game, which is Wednesday against Atlanta.