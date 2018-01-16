Warriors' Stephen Curry: Full stat line in victory
Curry poured in 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-108 win over the Cavaliers.
Curry played second fiddle to star teammate Kevin Durant on the night, but he still produced his seventh straight game with at least 50.0 percent shooting. The nine-year veteran bounced back from long range following a rough 28.6 percent night from distance against the Raptors on Saturday, draining 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts for the third time in the last four contests. Curry even put a punctuation night on his solid night with a rare two-handed dunk in the third quarter, one of several highlights in what was the Warriors' 13th consecutive road victory. Factoring in Monday's production, the perennial All-Star is averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 34.0 minutes in six January games.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Saturday in Toronto•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will not play Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Practices Thursday, questionable Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ankle injury not serious•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Wednesday with sprained ankle•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.