Warriors' Stephen Curry: Full stat line in victory

Curry poured in 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 118-108 win over the Cavaliers.

Curry played second fiddle to star teammate Kevin Durant on the night, but he still produced his seventh straight game with at least 50.0 percent shooting. The nine-year veteran bounced back from long range following a rough 28.6 percent night from distance against the Raptors on Saturday, draining 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts for the third time in the last four contests. Curry even put a punctuation night on his solid night with a rare two-handed dunk in the third quarter, one of several highlights in what was the Warriors' 13th consecutive road victory. Factoring in Monday's production, the perennial All-Star is averaging 30.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 34.0 minutes in six January games.