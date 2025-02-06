Curry ended Wednesday's 131-128 loss to Utah with 32 points (12-31 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one block over 35 minutes.

It was Curry's ninth 30-point game of the season, but it wasn't enough for the Warriors on Wednesday. He's reached the 20-point marker in just four of his last eight games, a stretch where Curry is shooting only 37.5 percent from the floor and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc. The superstar guard will soon be playing alongside Jimmy Butler, so perhaps Curry's efficiency will rise once the All-Star forward joins Golden State's lineup to aid with playmaking duties.