Warriors' Stephen Curry: Game-high 34 points not enough
Curry ended with 34 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 14-14 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.
Curry dropped a game-high 34 points Thursday, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors fell short in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It was Curry's sixth consecutive playoff game with at least 30 points as he continues to dominate on the offensive end with Kevin Durant (calf) out of action. It appears that Durant is going to miss at least one more game meaning Curry will be called upon once again as the Warriors attempt to steal a game north of the border.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Triple-doubles in series-clincher•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 36 as Warriors' go up 3-0•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stellar in Game 2 comeback•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Vintage performance in Game 1 win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Late-game heroics in stirring win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Turns in 25 points in win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...