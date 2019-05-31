Warriors' Stephen Curry: Game-high 34 points not enough

Curry ended with 34 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 14-14 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Raptors.

Curry dropped a game-high 34 points Thursday, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors fell short in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. It was Curry's sixth consecutive playoff game with at least 30 points as he continues to dominate on the offensive end with Kevin Durant (calf) out of action. It appears that Durant is going to miss at least one more game meaning Curry will be called upon once again as the Warriors attempt to steal a game north of the border.

