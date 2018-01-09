Warriors' Stephen Curry: Game-high scoring total in win
Curry (knee) poured in 32 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT) and added nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Monday's 124-114 win over the Nuggets.
It was the 12th 30-point effort of the season for Curry, who's now scored at least 29 points in six consecutive contests. He did strain his left knee in the first half, but after a tape job in the locker room, he was able to return and play without limitations. Curry took on an even slightly larger offensive role with Kevin Durant (calf) sidelined for a third straight game, and factoring in Monday's production, he's now shot at least 50.0 percent from the floor in all five games since returning from an 11-game absence that was prompted by a sprained right ankle. If Durant sits for a fourth straight contest Wednesday against the Clippers, expect Curry to continue churning out a similar caliber of production.
