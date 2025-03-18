Head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry (back) will go through pregame warmups before the club makes a final decision on his status for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Curry hasn't missed a game since Jan. 29, though he is a game-time call Monday due to a lower-back strain. If the superstar joins Brandin Podziemski (back) on the sideline, Pat Spencer and Moses Moody will likely see a bump in minutes. Over his last five outings, Curry has averaged 27.0 points, 4.4 three-pointers, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds across 33.6 minutes per contest.
