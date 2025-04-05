Curry (pelvis), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, will go through his pregame warmup and is a game-time decision, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Curry is still dealing with a pelvic contusion that he sustained against the Raptors on March 20. However, head coach Steve Kerr said that he's hopeful the superstar will play in the second night of the club's back-to-back set, per Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports. If Curry is sidelined against Denver, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Pat Spencer are candidates for a bump in minutes.
