Head coach Steve Kerr said that Curry (ankle) will go through warmups before the club makes a final decision on his status for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry is dealing with right ankle soreness that he sustained during Monday's win over the Hornets, though he was able to stay in the game, finishing with 21 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 30 minutes. If the superstar point guard is sidelined for the second night of the club's back-to-back set, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield and Pat Spencer could see an uptick in playing time.