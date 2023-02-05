The Warriors announced Sunday that Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as a well as a contusion to his left lower leg after undergoing an MRI. He remains without an official timetable for a return, but the Warriors plan to provide an update in the coming days.

Though Golden State isn't yet offering up a timeline for Curry's return, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier Sunday that the star point guard's recovery will be measured in weeks rather than days. Meanwhile, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area relays that the Warriors are tentatively maintaining hope that Curry might be ready to play shortly after the team returns to action Feb. 23 following the All-Star break. In the meantime, Jordan Poole will slide into the starting five and should see a nice uptick in usage and minutes while Curry is out. Additionally, more opportunities should open up for guards like Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome, with DiVincenzo being the preferred fantasy pickup between the two.