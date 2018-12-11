Warriors' Stephen Curry: Gets hot from field in win

Curry poured in 38 points (12-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 116-108 win over the Timberwolves on Monday.

Curry went on one of his trademark heaters after going 3-for-9 from the field to start the game. The third quarter was pivotal to his success, as the perennial All-Star tallied 14 of his points during the period. Factoring in his production against the Timberwolves, Curry is now averaging 31.4 points in his five games since returning from his groin injury, shooting 52.2 to 58.8 percent in three of those contests, including a pair of 60 percent tallies from three-point range.