Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday after exiting late in the third quarter of Wednesday's 125-119 loss to the Pacers with a left shoulder injury, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. "This has been a tough stretch, and if [Curry is] out, it will for sure get tougher," head coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

Kerr's comments seemingly hint that the Warriors are prepared for Curry to miss time, but the team likely won't have a prognosis for the two-time MVP until the results of his MRI are read. Curry was in the midst of another big game prior to suffering the injury with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter, when he grabbed at his shoulder after attempting to steal the ball from Indiana's Jalen Smith. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the game in the fourth quarter, ending his night with 38 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes. If Curry is sidelined for Friday's game at Philadelphia and beyond, Jordan Poole would likely start at point guard alongside Klay Thompson, while Donte DiVincenzo could move up to the top unit if Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is also unavailable.