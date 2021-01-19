Curry scored 26 points (8-22 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and dished seven assists in a victory over the Lakers on Monday.

Curry's shot wasn't falling most of the night, but he did enough to lead Golden State back from a 19-point deficit and secure a big win over the defending champions. The sharpshooter made at least one three-pointer for the 13th straight game to start the season and has gone 11-for-31 from deep over his past three contests. Curry's shooting percentage is below his career mark at 44.0 percent, but he is putting up big numbers with per-game averages of 28.2 points, 4.1 treys, 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.