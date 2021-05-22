Curry notched 39 points (13-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 47 minutes in Friday's overtime loss against the Grizzlies.

Curry scored over 35 points in both of his play-in contests, but his scoring exploits were not enough to push the Warriors into the playoff bracket. The star point guard ended the regular season as the league's leading scorer but played at an absurdly high level during this month, scoring 37.0 points per game while producing a .460/.409/.903 shooting line in 10 May appearances.