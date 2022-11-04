Curry racked up 39 points (13-22 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and nine assists in 38 minutes during Thursday's 130-129 loss to the Magic.

Curry managed just three first-quarter points on 1-of-5 shooting before knocking down four consecutive shots to open the second, three of which came from three-point range. He and Klay Thompson appeared to have the Warriors on pace to grab their first road win of the season heading into halftime before Orlando stormed back in the second half to upset the reigning champs. Curry would finish with a game and season-high 39 points, including 25 in the second half, though his three turnovers in the fourth quarter proved costly for Golden State. His eight three pointers were also a season-high.