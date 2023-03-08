Curry chipped in 40 points (14-23 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 137-128 loss to the Thunder.

After scoring just three points in the first quarter, Curry caught fire in the second, going 4-of-5 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc before entering the break with 14 points and five assists. He remained hot in the second half, pouring in another 26 points on 9-of-17 shooting to finish with a game-high 40 points, though his effort would fall short as Golden State suffered its seventh-straight road loss. Curry is averaging 33.5 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 51.7 percent shooting from three through his first two games since returning to the lineup.