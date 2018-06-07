Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes ice cold in Game 3 win

Curry managed 11 points (3-16 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes during Golden State's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

As sharp as he'd been over most of his last five postseason tilts, Curry was the polar opposite Wednesday, posting his worst success rate (18.8 percent) of the season from the field and equaling a postseason low with just one made three-pointer. The 30-year-old didn't even sink his second field goal of the night until there were less than three minutes remaining in the contest, underscoring the extent of his struggles. Despite the difficult night, Curry will look to heat right back up in Friday's potentially decisive Game 4.