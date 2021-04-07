Curry finished Tuesday's 122-121 victory over Milwaukee with 41 points (14-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 38 minutes.

Curry led all players in scoring in the contest, helping Golden State to a critical win following a three-game losing streak. The superstar point guard's 41 points were his most since a 57-point explosion against Dallas in early February. Since returning from a tailbone injury March 29, Curry has been off the charts with per-game averages of 36.5 points, 6.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He has drilled five or more three-pointers in three of those four contests.