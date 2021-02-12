Curry generated 40 points (14-26 FG, 10-19 3Pt, 2-2 FT) eight rebounds, five assists and four steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 111-105 win over the Magic.

The depleted Magic defense gave Curry those few additional steps to get open at the perimeter, and he burned them time after time during Thursday's win. He nailed over 50 percent of his attempts from long range, some of which came from well beyond the arc. After missing most of last season, Curry is on the way to a potential career year, averaging 30 points a game over 26 games.