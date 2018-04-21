Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through non-contact practice

Curry (knee) took part in most of Saturday's non-contact practice, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

No real news here, but it's nonetheless encouraging that Curry continues to go through on-court work, even if it's in a non-contact capacity. The two-time MVP will continue to ramp up his activity throughout the week before being reevaluated on Friday.

