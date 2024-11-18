Share Video

Curry (knee) was able to participate in Monday's morning shootaround, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Curry remains questionable for Monday's contest against the Clippers, but his availability at shootaround is a great sign. He's had a terrific campaign so far, averaging 22.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.9 three-pointers.

