Curry (knee) was able to participate in Monday's morning shootaround, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Curry remains questionable for Monday's contest against the Clippers, but his availability at shootaround is a great sign. He's had a terrific campaign so far, averaging 22.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 3.9 three-pointers.