Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable

Curry (knee) went through Saturday's morning shootaround and remains questionable for Game 1 against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

It was possible some more information would emerge following Curry's work, or lack thereof, during morning shootaround. However, that's not the case. So, it appears we'll have to wait until closer to tipoff to get an update regarding his status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories