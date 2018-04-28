Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable
Curry (knee) went through Saturday's morning shootaround and remains questionable for Game 1 against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
It was possible some more information would emerge following Curry's work, or lack thereof, during morning shootaround. However, that's not the case. So, it appears we'll have to wait until closer to tipoff to get an update regarding his status.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scrimmages for first time since March 23•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to questionable for Game 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Return for Game 1 'conceivable'•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through non-contact practice•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be evaluated in a week•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Adding more running, lateral movement to rehab•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....