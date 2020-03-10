Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround
Curry (illness) took part in shootaround Tuesday but remains questionable for the night's matchup against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry is clearly moving in the right direction, but the Warriors will wait until closer to game-time before making a final call. The two-time MVP missed Sunday's game against Toronto due to the same illness.
